Schneider National's (NYSE:SNDR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 8th of April to US$0.08. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

Schneider National's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Schneider National's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 17.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 4.4% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:SNDR Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

Schneider National Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Schneider National's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Schneider National to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

Schneider National Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Schneider National has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.2% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Schneider National's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Schneider National's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Schneider National is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Schneider National that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

