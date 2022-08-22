Schneider National (SNDR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.69, changing hands as low as $24.60 per share. Schneider National Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNDR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.69 per share, with $27.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.77.

