Schneider National (SNDR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Schneider National (SNDR) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -37.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating Ratio - Consolidated : 97.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 95.9%.

: 97.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 95.9%. Intermodal - Operating Ratio : 93.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 93.4%.

: 93.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 93.4%. Truckload - Operating Ratio : 96.2% versus 94.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 96.2% versus 94.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Logistics - Operating Ratio : 99.2% versus 97.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 99.2% versus 97.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Fuel surcharge : $145.7 million compared to the $138.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $145.7 million compared to the $138.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Revenues- Intermodal : $268.2 million versus $288.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $268.2 million versus $288.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Revenues- Logistics : $329.3 million versus $339.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $329.3 million versus $339.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Revenues- Truckload : $610 million compared to the $637.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $610 million compared to the $637.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Revenues- Other : $89.3 million compared to the $93.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.

: $89.3 million compared to the $93.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations : $-42.9 million compared to the $-48.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

: $-42.9 million compared to the $-48.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Dedicated : $425.7 million versus $443.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.

: $425.7 million versus $443.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change. Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Network: $183.9 million compared to the $195.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Schneider National here>>>

Shares of Schneider National have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.