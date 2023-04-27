Schneider National (SNDR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Schneider National (SNDR) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.8%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio - Consolidated : 92% versus 92.93% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 92% versus 92.93% estimated by five analysts on average. Logistics - Operating Ratio : 95.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.9%.

: 95.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.9%. Truckload - Operating Ratio : 88.3% compared to the 89.85% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 88.3% compared to the 89.85% average estimate based on four analysts. Intermodal - Operating Ratio : 88.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 89.51%.

: 88.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 89.51%. Intermodal - Orders : 100.75 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 104.76.

: 100.75 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 104.76. Intermodal - Revenue per order : $2,628 compared to the $2,781.49 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2,628 compared to the $2,781.49 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Fuel surcharge : $179.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $190.46 million.

: $179.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $190.46 million. Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations : -$28 million compared to the -$28.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: -$28 million compared to the -$28.55 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenues- Other : $92.20 million compared to the $83.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $92.20 million compared to the $83.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- Intermodal : $266.10 million compared to the $295 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.

: $266.10 million compared to the $295 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year. Revenues- Truckload : $537 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $541.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

: $537 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $541.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Revenues- Logistics: $382.20 million versus $421.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30% change.

Shares of Schneider National have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

