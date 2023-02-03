Schneider National (SNDR) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Schneider National said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $30.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.16%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.66% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider National is $28.36. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.66% from its latest reported closing price of $30.38.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National is $6,725MM, an increase of 1.62%. The projected annual EPS is $2.26, a decrease of 16.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SNDR is 0.1123%, a decrease of 4.8875%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 55,704K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,780,859 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,274,628 shares, representing a decrease of 17.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 38.49% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,430,646 shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400,809 shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 84.66% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,428,378 shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403,378 shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,344,130 shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293,187 shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Schmidt P J Investment Management holds 1,241,006 shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

