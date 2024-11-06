Schneider National reports Q3 EPS 18c, consensus 23c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.3B, consensus $1.33B.”In the third quarter, our Dedicated and Intermodal businesses demonstrated their resilience, and Logistics maintained its profitable operations,” said Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Schneider. “Dedicated performed well, with a robust new business pipeline, and Intermodal achieved margin growth due to enhanced network optimization, improved dray productivity, and our ongoing cost management actions. Additionally, Logistics continues to effectively manage net revenue and lower the cost of serving customers by advancing our Schneider FreightPower technology and automation. Finally in our Network truck business, contract pricing continued its positive momentum since the beginning of the year with contract rate renewals at the highest level since first quarter 2022. While this trend is encouraging, present market conditions still do not support additional investment at this time as carriers are not being compensated for the value provided. Network results remain challenged as expected seasonality momentum was not sustained, and we are actively implementing strategies to enhance performance and drive improvement in this offering.” “From an enterprise standpoint, lower year over year gains on equipment sales and equity investments represented in aggregate a $0.04 EPS headwind. Additionally, auto liability insurance costs increased by $10 million, a $0.04 EPS impact year over year due to higher premiums and increased settlement costs, despite reduced frequency of incidents.” “As we enter the holiday shipment season, I’d like to thank each of our associates, especially our professional drivers, for their tireless dedication and hard work,” Rourke commented. “We are committed to maximizing shareholder value and advancing our enterprise for long-term success by delivering a seamless customer experience, disciplined execution of our commercial strategy, optimizing our capital allocation across our strategic growth areas, and diligent cost management.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.