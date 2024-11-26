Schneider National price target raised to $34 from $32 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Schneider National (SNDR) to $34 from $32 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they are pushing further into Dedicated with its latest acquisition of Cowan Systems for $390MM that is expected to close before calendar year-end.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.