Schneider National price target raised to $34 from $32 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Schneider National (SNDR) to $34 from $32 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they are pushing further into Dedicated with its latest acquisition of Cowan Systems for $390MM that is expected to close before calendar year-end.

