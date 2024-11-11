News & Insights

Schneider National price target raised to $27 from $25 at Stifel

November 11, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Schneider National (SNDR) to $27 from $25 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after Schnieder reported Q3 adjusted EPS of 18c, below the firm’s 24c estimate and consensus at 21c. With a muted recovery ahead, “it’s difficult for us to find much leverage to the upside,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

