Schneider National price target lowered to $37 from $38 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Schneider National (SNDR) to $37 from $38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after updating its estimates for Cowan revenue clarification after Schneider agreed to acquire Cowan Systems for $421M. After its revisions, BofA lowered its FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates by 4% and 7%, respectively, to $1.20 and $2.00, but notes that its revised estimates remain up 4% and 5%, respectively, from its pre-Cowan Systems’ deal forecasts.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.