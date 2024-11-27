Schneider National price target lowered to $37 from $38 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Schneider National (SNDR) to $37 from $38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after updating its estimates for Cowan revenue clarification after Schneider agreed to acquire Cowan Systems for $421M. After its revisions, BofA lowered its FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates by 4% and 7%, respectively, to $1.20 and $2.00, but notes that its revised estimates remain up 4% and 5%, respectively, from its pre-Cowan Systems’ deal forecasts.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNDR:
- Schneider National price target raised to $34 from $32 at Benchmark
- Schneider National price target raised to $38 from $35 at BofA
- Schneider National price target raised to $34 from $32 at TD Cowen
- Schneider National Expands with Cowan Systems Acquisition
- Schneider National announces plans to acquire Cowan Systems for $390M in cash
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.