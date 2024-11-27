News & Insights

Schneider National price target lowered to $37 from $38 at BofA

November 27, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Schneider National (SNDR) to $37 from $38 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after updating its estimates for Cowan revenue clarification after Schneider agreed to acquire Cowan Systems for $421M. After its revisions, BofA lowered its FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates by 4% and 7%, respectively, to $1.20 and $2.00, but notes that its revised estimates remain up 4% and 5%, respectively, from its pre-Cowan Systems’ deal forecasts.

