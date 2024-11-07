Schneider National price target lowered to $26 from $29 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Schneider National (SNDR) to $26 from $29 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they remain cautious on truckload and clear-eyed to further adverse revision risk in 2025 if supply/demand dynamics don’t improve into the spring bid season.

