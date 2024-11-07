Schneider National price target lowered to $26 from $29 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Schneider National (SNDR) to $26 from $29 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they remain cautious on truckload and clear-eyed to further adverse revision risk in 2025 if supply/demand dynamics don’t improve into the spring bid season.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SNDR:
- Schneider National upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA
- Schneider National Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Performance
- Schneider National lowers FY24 EPS view to 66c-72c from 80c-90c, consensus 82c
- Schneider National reports Q3 EPS 18c, consensus 23c
- Schneider National price target lowered to $25 from $26 at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.