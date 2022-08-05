Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.08

Schneider National, Inc.'s (NYSE:SNDR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.08 per share on 10th of October. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is below the average for the industry.

Schneider National's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Schneider National's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 4.9%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:SNDR Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Schneider National Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Schneider National has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.9% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Schneider National to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Schneider National has been growing its earnings per share at 22% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Schneider National's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Schneider National might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Schneider National that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Schneider National not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

