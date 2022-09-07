Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.08

The board of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.08 per share on the 10th of October. This means that the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Schneider National's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Schneider National's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 4.9%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NYSE:SNDR Historic Dividend September 7th 2022

Schneider National Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Schneider National to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Schneider National has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Schneider National Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Schneider National might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Schneider National that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Schneider National not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

