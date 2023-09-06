Schneider National Names Darrell Campbell To Succeed Steve Bruffett As CFO

(RTTNews) - Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR), a multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, announced Wednesday that Darrell Campbell will join the company on September 30, 2023, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

He will be responsible for the company's financial strategies, planning and reporting as well as all finance operations and investor relations.

Campbell will succeed Steve Bruffett, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Bruffett will remain with the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Prior to joining Schneider, Campbell served as Group Vice President for JM Family Enterprises and served as CFO of Carnival Cruise Line of the Carnival Corp. & PLC (CCL) leading all finance functions, as well as sourcing, supply chain and risk management.

Campbell also served as Corporate Treasurer of Carnival Corp., managing global treasury and tax functions. Prior to Carnival, he worked as a partner for PricewaterhouseCoopers where he led financial statement and internal control audits across multiple industries.

