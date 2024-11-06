Schneider National lowers FY24 EPS view to 66c-72c from 80c-90c, consensus 82c

Sees FY24 net Capital Expenditures guidance of approximately $330.M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SNDR:
- Schneider National reports Q3 EPS 18c, consensus 23c
- Schneider National price target lowered to $25 from $26 at Goldman Sachs
- Schneider National initiated with a Neutral at Citi
- Schneider National price target lowered to $27 from $28 at Evercore ISI
- Schneider National price target raised to $29 from $25 at Susquehanna
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.