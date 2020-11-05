Dividends
Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SNDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.88, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNDR was $22.88, representing a -18.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.13 and a 48.96% increase over the 52 week low of $15.36.

SNDR is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). SNDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports SNDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.82%, compared to an industry average of -8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

