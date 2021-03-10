Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNDR was $25.63, representing a -8.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.13 and a 66.86% increase over the 52 week low of $15.36.

SNDR is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). SNDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports SNDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.5%, compared to an industry average of 24.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SNDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SNDR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 25.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SNDR at 1.49%.

