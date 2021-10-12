Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

Schneider National, Inc.'s (NYSE:SNDR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Schneider National as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Schneider National?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Schneider National's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 70%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 35% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.6% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Schneider National is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Schneider National's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Schneider National with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Schneider National, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

