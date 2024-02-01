Schneider National Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Schneider National Inc (SNDR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $27.4 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $110.1 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Schneider National Inc reported adjusted earnings of $28.4 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.2% to $1.37 million from $1.56 million last year.

Schneider National Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $27.4 Mln. vs. $110.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.2 -Revenue (Q4): $1.37 Mln vs. $1.56 Mln last year.

