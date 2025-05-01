Schneider National Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Schneider National Inc (SNDR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $26.1 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $18.5 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Schneider National Inc reported adjusted earnings of $27.7 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $1.258 billion from $1.163 billion last year.

Schneider National Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.1 Mln. vs. $18.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.258 Bln vs. $1.163 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.75 - $1.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.