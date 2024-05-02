Schneider National Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Schneider National Inc (SNDR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.5 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $98.0 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Schneider National Inc reported adjusted earnings of $19.5 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $1.32 billion from $1.43 billion last year.

Schneider National Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.5 Mln. vs. $98.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.85 - $1.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.