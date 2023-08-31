Schneider National Inc - Class B (SNDR) Price Target Increased by 7.46% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Schneider National Inc - Class B (NYSE:SNDR) has been revised to 35.70 / share. This is an increase of 7.46% from the prior estimate of 33.22 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.72% from the latest reported closing price of 29.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National Inc - Class B. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.13%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 55,562K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,022K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,931K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 47.24% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,729K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,622K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 7.97% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,401K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,381K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing an increase of 33.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 55.98% over the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

