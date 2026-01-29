Schneider National Inc Announces Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Schneider National Inc (SNDR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $22.1 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $32.6 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Schneider National Inc reported adjusted earnings of $23.4 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $1.39 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Schneider National Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.1 Mln. vs. $32.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.39 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

