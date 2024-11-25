News & Insights

Schneider National Expands with Cowan Systems Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 11:33 am EST

An update from Schneider National ( (SNDR) ) is now available.

Schneider National, Inc. is set to enhance its market presence with the acquisition of Cowan Systems, LLC for approximately $390 million, alongside additional real estate assets for $31 million. This strategic move will expand Schneider’s dedicated truckload fleet, integrating Cowan Systems’ 1,800 trucks and 7,500 trailers, and is expected to boost earnings per share within the first year. The acquisition, funded by a new $400 million credit facility and existing cash, aligns with Schneider’s customer-centric vision and promises to enhance value for stakeholders.

