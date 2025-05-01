SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Earnings Results: $SNDR Reports Quarterly Earnings

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL ($SNDR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,401,800,000, missing estimates of $1,438,005,516 by $-36,205,516.
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL insiders have traded $SNDR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK B. ROURKE (EVP & COO) sold 32,057 shares for an estimated $1,061,163
- THOMAS G JACKSON (EVP - General Counsel) sold 18,248 shares for an estimated $603,444
- SHALEEN DEVGUN (Chief Innovation, Tech Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $290,400
- ROBERT M JR REICH (EVP - CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $198,035.
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of SCHNEIDER NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,028,789 shares (+87.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,122,941
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 864,716 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,318,884
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 695,848 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,374,429
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 465,870 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,640,673
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 369,170 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,809,297
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 306,275 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,967,732
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 305,497 shares (+4324.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,944,952
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNDR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNDR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNDR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from National Bank set a target price of $25.0 on 03/28/2025
