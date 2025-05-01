SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Earnings Results: $SNDR Reports Quarterly Earnings

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL ($SNDR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,401,800,000, missing estimates of $1,438,005,516 by $-36,205,516.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SNDR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL insiders have traded $SNDR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK B. ROURKE (EVP & COO) sold 32,057 shares for an estimated $1,061,163

THOMAS G JACKSON (EVP - General Counsel) sold 18,248 shares for an estimated $603,444

SHALEEN DEVGUN (Chief Innovation, Tech Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $290,400

ROBERT M JR REICH (EVP - CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $198,035.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of SCHNEIDER NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNDR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNDR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNDR forecast page.

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNDR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from National Bank set a target price of $25.0 on 03/28/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.