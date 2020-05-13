Schneider National Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SNDR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.20, changing hands as low as $20.89 per share. Schneider National Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNDR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.36 per share, with $24.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.25.

