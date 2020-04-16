Schneider National Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SNDR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.90, changing hands as high as $21.10 per share. Schneider National Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNDR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.36 per share, with $24.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.95.

