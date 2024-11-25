Schneider National announces plans to acquire Cowan Systems for $390M in cash

Schneider National (SNDR) announced that the company, through certain wholly owned subsidiaries, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cowan Systems, LLC and affiliated entities, for a cash purchase price of approximately $390M, subject to certain adjustments. The sale includes separate agreements to purchase certain real estate assets relating to Cowan Systems’ business for approximately $31M in cash. “This acquisition aligns with Schneider’s long-term vision to have customer-centric Dedicated solutions as the cornerstone of its Truckload segment. By complementing our organic Dedicated growth success with transactions like this, we are broadening our presence to provide greater value to our customers and stakeholders,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.