Schneider Electric upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA

BofA analyst Alexander Virgo upgraded Schneider Electric (SBGSY) to Neutral from Underperform. Schneider is expected to show a strong finish to the year with construction recovery to support a strong second half, says the firm, which also sees long-term support from data center demand.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SBGSY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.