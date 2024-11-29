Schneider Electric upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA

BofA analyst Alexander Virgo upgraded Schneider Electric (SBGSY) to Neutral from Underperform. Schneider is expected to show a strong finish to the year with construction recovery to support a strong second half, says the firm, which also sees long-term support from data center demand.
