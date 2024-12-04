Schneider Electric Unveils AI-Ready Data Solutions

Schneider Electric (FR:SU) has released an update.

Schneider Electric has unveiled new AI-ready data center solutions, including a reference design developed with NVIDIA and the Galaxy VXL UPS, to tackle energy and sustainability challenges. These innovations aim to support high-density AI workloads with energy-efficient infrastructure, while promoting decarbonization and sustainability in data centers. This strategic move aligns with Schneider Electric’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of growing AI demands.

