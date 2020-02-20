Schneider Electric to take a 300 million euro hit from coronavirus

(Adds CFO comments on China, details on financial results)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric expects the outbreak of a new coronavirus to cost it around 300 million euros ($324 million) in the first quarter, it said on Thursday.

The group, which is still assessing the coronavirus impact, said the affect would be felt mostly in China, representing about 4% of its revenues, due to factory closures in January and February.

"We have 80% capacity reopened for our factories in China," Schneider Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau told Reuters.

The virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in western China, has so far killed more than 2,000 people, and spread to more than two dozen other countries, causing widespread economic and travel disruptions.

The group, which markets products ranging from electrical car chargers and lighting control to transformers and production software, expects the impact to be almost entirely offset throughout 2020, mostly in the second half of the year.

"Chinese economy has shown its ability to mobilise and rebound very quickly in the past," Babeau said, citing the aftermath of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002 and 2003 as an example.

Full-year sales in the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for 27% of revenue, grew 4.4% organically, with China growing a high-single digit, delivering a strong performance in commercial and industrial buildings.

"China continues to remain a growth market with dynamism in many end markets and segments," the company said in a statement, adding that it expected original equipment makers (OEM) demand to strengthen in the second half of the year.

Schneider Electric posted a free cash flow rise of 65.4% at 3.48 billion euros, beating analysts estimates of 2.65 billion euros. Full-year results were slightly better than expected, with revenues of 27.16 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 15.6%.

Analysts polled by the company had seen a revenue of 27.08 billion euros and an adjusted EBITA margin of 15.5%.

The company, which has a history of raising its guidance several times a year, expects 2020 revenue to grow 1% to 3% organically and EBITA margin to come in between 16.0% and 16.3%.

Schneider Electric proposed a dividend of 2.55 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Reporting by Camille Raynaud in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Blair) ((camille.raynaud@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 5273;)) Keywords: SCHNEIDERELECTRIC RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.