News & Insights

Markets

Schneider Electric To Invest $140 Mln Into U.S. Manufacturing Operations

March 14, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) announced plans to invest $140 million into its U.S. manufacturing operations and create about 750 new manufacturing jobs across the country in 2024. The company will invest $85 million initially to transform and equip an existing building in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and upgrade existing Smyrna, Tennessee manufacturing operations. The company will recruit and employ an additional 455 manufacturing workers across both locations.

Since 2020, Schneider Electric has invested more than $440 million across its American manufacturing network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.