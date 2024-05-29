Schneider Electric Shares Voting Rights Update

News & Insights

Schneider Electric (FR:SU) has released an update.

Schneider Electric has disclosed its total number of shares and voting rights as of 30 April 2024, with 572,835,884 shares and 585,641,778 exercisable voting rights. The company emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and digital transformation in energy management and automation, underlining its global presence with a focus on open standards and partnerships.

