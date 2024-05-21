Schneider Electric SE (SBGSY) Announces Q2 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Schneider Electric SE (Other OTC: SBGSY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.56 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 06/20/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 05/29/2024.

SBGSY has a dividend yield of 1.06%.

According to the 1 analyst who has given a rating to Schneider Electric SE in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on SBGSY is a Moderate Buy.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following two segments: Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The Energy Management segment includes medium voltage, low voltage and secure power. The medium voltage combines all Medium Voltage and grid automation activities. The low voltage provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions. The secure power covers secure power activities. The Automation segment comprises industrial automation and industrial control activities, across Discrete, Process and Hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

