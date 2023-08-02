Schneider Electric SE (SBGSF) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 194.21

The average one-year price target for Schneider Electric SE (OTC:SBGSF) has been revised to 194.21 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 184.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.10 to a high of 231.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.21% from the latest reported closing price of 182.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider Electric SE. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 8.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGSF is 1.06%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.83% to 96,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 15,917K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,878K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSF by 14.70% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 4,802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,995K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSF by 2.70% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 3,482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSF by 6.82% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSF by 10.82% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 2,944K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSF by 4.87% over the last quarter.

