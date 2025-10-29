Schneider Electric S.E. - Depositary Receipt (SBGSY) Price Target Decreased by 20.81% to 66.85

The average one-year price target for Schneider Electric S.E. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SBGSY) has been revised to $66.85 / share. This is a decrease of 20.81% from the prior estimate of $84.41 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.38 to a high of $100.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.88% from the latest reported closing price of $48.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider Electric S.E. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGSY is 0.79%, an increase of 16.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 4,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hemenway Trust Co holds 633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSY by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 413K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSY by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Somerville Kurt F holds 261K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSY by 15.88% over the last quarter.

BBR ALO Fund holds 248K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Broderick Brian C holds 241K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSY by 9.49% over the last quarter.

