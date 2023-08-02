Schneider Electric SE - ADR (SBGSY) Price Target Increased by 6.64% to 48.70

The average one-year price target for Schneider Electric SE - ADR (OTC:SBGSY) has been revised to 48.70 / share. This is an increase of 6.64% from the prior estimate of 45.67 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.03 to a high of 81.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.34% from the latest reported closing price of 35.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider Electric SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGSY is 0.01%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBGSY by 6.02% over the last quarter.

