Schneider Electric SE - ADR (SBGSY) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Schneider Electric SE - ADR said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.70 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider Electric SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBGSY is 0.01%, a decrease of 97.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.12% to 9K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider Electric SE - ADR is 52.27. The forecasts range from a low of 24.33 to a high of $89.91. The average price target represents an increase of 106.67% from its latest reported closing price of 25.29.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider Electric SE - ADR is 34,516MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 9K shares.

