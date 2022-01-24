Schneider Electric (SBGSF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Schneider Electric (Symbol: SBGSF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.88, changing hands as low as $169.88 per share. Schneider Electric shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBGSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBGSF's low point in its 52 week range is $144.33 per share, with $202.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.71.

