Schneider Electric S.E. (ENXTPA:SU) Price Target Increased by 8.42% to 196.72

The average one-year price target for Schneider Electric S.E. (ENXTPA:SU) has been revised to 196.72 / share. This is an increase of 8.42% from the prior estimate of 181.44 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 156.55 to a high of 242.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.22% from the latest reported closing price of 207.55 / share.

Schneider Electric S.E. Maintains 1.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider Electric S.E.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SU is 1.06%, a decrease of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 79,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 3,898K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,372K shares, representing a decrease of 12.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 1.49% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 3,335K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 1.34% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,333K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,072K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 1.44% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,032K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,988K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 8.26% over the last quarter.

