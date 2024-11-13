Schneider Electric Redeems Sustainable Bonds Early

Schneider Electric (FR:SU) has released an update.

Schneider Electric has announced the early redemption of its sustainable bonds, known as OCEANE 2026, initially set to mature in 2026, due to the majority of them being converted or redeemed. Bondholders have the option to convert their bonds into shares until December 4, 2024, after which any remaining bonds will be redeemed at their nominal value. This move reflects Schneider Electric’s strategic financial management and engagement in sustainable development initiatives.

