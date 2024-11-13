News & Insights

Stocks

Schneider Electric Redeems Sustainable Bonds Early

November 13, 2024 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Schneider Electric (FR:SU) has released an update.

Schneider Electric has announced the early redemption of its sustainable bonds, known as OCEANE 2026, initially set to mature in 2026, due to the majority of them being converted or redeemed. Bondholders have the option to convert their bonds into shares until December 4, 2024, after which any remaining bonds will be redeemed at their nominal value. This move reflects Schneider Electric’s strategic financial management and engagement in sustainable development initiatives.

For further insights into FR:SU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.