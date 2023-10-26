Schneider Electric Q3 Revenue Up 11.5% Organic; Reaffirms 2023 Target

(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported third quarter Group revenues of 8.8 billion euros, up 11.5% organic and up 0.1% on a reported basis. Products, which represented 54% of third quarter revenues, grew 5% organic. Systems, which represented 28% of revenues, grew 23% organic. Software & Services grew 17% organic, while Software and Digital Services grew 17% organic.

Looking forward, the company reaffirmed fiscal 2023 financial target. For 2023, adjusted EBITA growth is projected between 18% and 23% organic. Revenue growth is estimated in a range of 11% to 13% organic.

