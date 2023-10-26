News & Insights

Markets

Schneider Electric Q3 Revenue Up 11.5% Organic; Reaffirms 2023 Target

October 26, 2023 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported third quarter Group revenues of 8.8 billion euros, up 11.5% organic and up 0.1% on a reported basis. Products, which represented 54% of third quarter revenues, grew 5% organic. Systems, which represented 28% of revenues, grew 23% organic. Software & Services grew 17% organic, while Software and Digital Services grew 17% organic.

Looking forward, the company reaffirmed fiscal 2023 financial target. For 2023, adjusted EBITA growth is projected between 18% and 23% organic. Revenue growth is estimated in a range of 11% to 13% organic.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.