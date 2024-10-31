Schneider Electric price target raised to EUR 268 from EUR 262 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Schneider Electric (SBGSY) to EUR 268 from EUR 262 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
