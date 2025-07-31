Markets

Schneider Electric H1 Profit Rises, Adj. Margin Drops; Confirms FY25 Outlook

July 31, 2025 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric SA (SBGSF.PK) reported Thursday profit in its first half, with growth in revenues, while adjusted EBITA margin dropped from last year. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2025 outlook.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect an organic growth in Adjusted EBITA of 10 percent to 15 percent and an organic revenue growth of 7 percent to 10 percent.

The company still anticipates Adjusted EBITA margin to increase 50 to 80 basis points organically. This corresponds to an Adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 18.7 percent to 19.0 percent, including scope based on transactions completed to-date and FX based on current estimation.

In the first half, net income (Group share) increased 2 percent to 1.91 billion euros from last year's 1.88 billion euros.

Adjusted net income (Group share) was 2.23 billion euros, down 1 percent from 2.24 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.97 euros, compared to 4.01 euros last year.

Adjusted EBITA increased 3.8 percent year-over-year to 3.51 billion euros, while adjusted EBITA margin dropped 40 basis points to 18.2 percent from 18.6 percent a year ago.

Revenues grew 6.4 percent to 19.34 billion euros from 18.17 billion euros last year. Organic revenue growth was 8.3 percent.

In the second quarter, revenues were 10.01 billion euros, up 4.6 percent on a reported basis and up 8.3 percent organically.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.