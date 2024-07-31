Schneider Electric H1 Net Profit Down, EBITA Rises; Lifts FY24 Adj. EBITA, Margin View

(RTTNews) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income group share dropped 7 percent to 1.88 billion euros from last year's 2.02 billion euros.

Adjusted net income group share was 2.24 billion euros, compared to 2.04 billion euros a year earlier.

EBITA grew 2 percent from last year to 3.20 billion euros. Adjusted EBITA went up 6.6 percent to 3.38 billion euros.

Revenues for the first half were 18.17 billion euros, up 3.1 percent from last year's 17.63 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 6.2 percent.

In the second quarter, Group revenues were 9.6 billion euros, up 4.7 percent on a reported basis and 7 percent organically.

Looking ahead, the company upgraded its 2024 financial target, and now expects adjusted EBITA growth of between 9 percent and 13 percent organic, compared to previously expected between 8 percent and 12 percent organic.

Adjusted EBITA margin is now expected to be up 60bps to 80bps organic, compared to previously expected growth of 40bps to 60bps organic. This now implies Adjusted EBITA margin of around 18.1 percent to 18.3 percent.

The target would be achieved through a combination of organic revenue growth and margin improvement. The company continues to expect revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent organic.

