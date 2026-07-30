Schneider Electric H1 Net Income Rises; Upgrades 2026 Financial Target

(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric (SU.PA, SND.DE) reported first half net income attributable to the group of 2.49 billion euros, up 30.1% versus the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITA was 4.09 billion euros, up 16.6% on a reported basis and 22.1% on an organic basis year-over-year. Adjusted earnings per share grew to 4.79 euros from 3.97 euros in the prior-year period, reflecting growth of 20.7% on a reported basis and 28.5% on an organic basis. The company achieved 21.23 billion euros in revenues during the first half of 2026, representing 9.8% reported growth and 14.0% organic growth compared to the prior-year period. Second quarter revenues were 11.46 billion euros, up 16.5% organic and up 14.5% on a reported basis.

The Group upgraded its 2026 financial target, and now projects 2026 adjusted EBITA growth of between 14% and 19% organic, with revenue growth of 10% to 13% organic.

At previous close on Euronext Paris exchange, Schneider Electric shares were trading at 256.80 euros, down 1.98%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.