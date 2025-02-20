Schneider Electric FY24 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 8% Organic

(RTTNews) - Schneider Electric reported that its fiscal 2024 net income was 4.3 billion euros, an increase of 7% from last year. Adjusted EBITA was 7.08 billion euros, up 14.2% organic. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.32 euros compared to 7.26 euros. Revenues were up 8% organic to 38 billion euros. Fourth quarter revenues were up 12% organic to 11 billion euros.

Olivier Blum, CEO, said: "We are entering 2025 with strong momentum and are targeting organic adjusted EBITA growth of 10% to 15%, supported by robust revenue growth and margin expansion. This positions us firmly on track to achieve our 2027 ambitions."

