Schneider Electric FY21 Profit Climbs; Lifts Dividend; Sees Organic Growth In FY22, Ahead

(RTTNews) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2021 net income Group share climbed 51 percent to 3.20 billion euros from last year's 2.13 billion euros.

Net income grew around 33 percent from pre-pandemic 2019.

Adjusted earnings per share were 6.13 euros, compared to 4.72 euros last year.

Adjusted EBITA was 4.99 billion euros, up 27 percent from last year, and adjusted EBITA margin grew 170 basis points to 17.3 percent.

Revenues grew 14.9 percent to 28.91 billion euros from last year's 25.26 billion euros with growth in all geographies. The growth was 12.7 percent organically. Compared to 2019, revenues grew 7 percent.

The fourth-quarter revenues increased 11 percent on a reported basis and 6.9 percent organically to 7.91 billion euros.

Further, the company's proposed dividend is 2.90 euros per share, up 12 percent from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted EBITA growth of between 9 percent and 13 percent organic, and revenue growth to be 7 percent to 9 percent organic.

Adjusted EBITA margin would grow 30 basis points to 60 basis points, organic, which implies Adjusted EBITA margin of around 17.6 percent to 17.9 percent.

Further, for 2022 - 2024, the company projects organic revenue growth of between 5 percent to 8 percent, on average, and yearly organic improvement of between 30 bps to 70 bps in adjusted EBITA margin.

Over the longer-term, the company projects organic revenue growth of 5 percent plus on average across the economic cycle.

