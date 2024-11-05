Schneider Electric downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg downgraded Schneider Electric (SBGSY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of EUR 255, down from EUR 261. Schneider’ announcement on Monday of a change of CEO after 18 months due to his “strategic divergences” versus the board was an unwelcome surprise, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

