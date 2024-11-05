Schneider Electric downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg downgraded Schneider Electric (SBGSY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of EUR 255, down from EUR 261. Schneider’ announcement on Monday of a change of CEO after 18 months due to his “strategic divergences” versus the board was an unwelcome surprise, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SBGSY:
- Schneider Electric price target raised to EUR 268 from EUR 262 at Barclays
- Schneider Electric price target raised to EUR 240 from EUR 235 at Citi
- Schneider price target raised to EUR 240 from EUR 224 at Morgan Stanley
- Schneider Electric helping electrify future, time to buy stock, Barron’s says
- Schneider Electric price target raised to EUR 225 from EUR 220 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.