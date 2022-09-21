Schneider agrees 31 pounds-a-share deal to buy UK's Aveva

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric SCHN.PA said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy out the minority shareholders in Aveva AVV.L for 31 pounds a share ($35.24), in a deal that values the British industrial software company at about 9.48 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8797 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.