Schneider agrees 31 pounds-a-share deal to buy UK's Aveva

Paul Sandle Reuters
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric SCHN.PA said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy out the minority shareholders in Aveva AVV.L for 31 pounds a share ($35.24), in a deal that values the British industrial software company at about 9.48 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8797 pounds)

