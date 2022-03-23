SCHN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.39, changing hands as low as $47.74 per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.34 per share, with $59.3449 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.57.

